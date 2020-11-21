Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Shares Up 5.6%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) shot up 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.54. 585,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 398,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Repro Med Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Repro Med Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $204.77 million, a PE ratio of -466.00 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Repro Med Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $181,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $48,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Repro Med Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 20.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

