Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 6th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 51.79%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 226.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the third quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 273.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 57,565 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

