Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) versus Envista (NYSE:NVST) Head-To-Head Comparison

Remedent (OTCMKTS:REMI) and Envista (NYSE:NVST) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Remedent alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Remedent and Envista, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Remedent 0 0 0 0 N/A Envista 0 2 2 0 2.50

Envista has a consensus price target of $29.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.93%. Given Envista’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Envista is more favorable than Remedent.

Profitability

This table compares Remedent and Envista’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Remedent -68.51% -13.68% -8.62% Envista -0.84% 4.30% 2.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Remedent and Envista’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Remedent $1.06 million N/A -$860,000.00 N/A N/A Envista $2.75 billion 1.68 $217.60 million $1.79 16.19

Envista has higher revenue and earnings than Remedent.

Risk and Volatility

Remedent has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envista has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envista beats Remedent on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Remedent

Remedent, Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes oral care and cosmetic dentistry products. It primarily provides professional veneers and teeth whitening products for professional and over-the-counter use. The company offers River8, a prefab veneer that enables the dentist to find the right combination of teeth for a patient with minor reshaping. It also provides GlamSmile veneers, which are ultra-thin claddings attached to the front of the patient's teeth. In addition, the company offers SmileMe Mirror, an integrated marketing concept for the dental practice, which enables dentists to offer smile consultation in approximately 10 minutes; SmileSketch, a simulation software to make a sketch of what the patient could look like; and various Treatment Pages to explain the benefits of certain treatments, as well as Condor, an intra-oral 3D scanner. Further, it provides dental implant solutions and treatment concepts. The company sells its products to dental professionals in approximately 30 countries, including Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, and the United States through its internal sales force and third party distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands. This segment also offers software packages used for the treatment planning of dental implants and prosthetics. The company's Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures, and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software, and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; and restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements, and infection prevention products. This segment offers its products under the Dexis, Gendex, i-CAT, KaVo, Pelton & Crane, Kerr, MetrexTM, Sybron Endo, Total Care, and Pentron brands to dental offices, clinics, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Remedent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remedent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.