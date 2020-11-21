Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,116 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Redfin worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Redfin by 39.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $43.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, Director Julie Bornstein sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $1,067,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,900.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Nagel sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,431,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,155,181.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,380 shares of company stock worth $11,018,104 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. ValuEngine lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Redfin from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

