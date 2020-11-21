Redd Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Redd coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,627.05 or 0.99928266 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00029657 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002997 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005358 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000337 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00072492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

