Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Up 40.2% in October

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 651,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
REPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.
Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.
Recro Pharma Company Profile
Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.
