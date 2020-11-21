Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Short Interest Up 40.2% in October

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 913,800 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the October 15th total of 651,600 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

REPH opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.61. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.51.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Equities analysts anticipate that Recro Pharma will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,593 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,963 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products to pharmaceutical market in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.