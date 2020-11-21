Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 5,845 ($76.37) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 7,100 ($92.76). Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,355 ($96.09) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7,670.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,429.66. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

