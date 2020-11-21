RealTract (RET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One RealTract token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $95,154.46 and approximately $37.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract . The official website for RealTract is realtract.network

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RealTract using one of the exchanges listed above.

