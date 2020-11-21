Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) alerts:

Shares of REAL opened at C$22.17 on Tuesday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.58.

In related news, Senior Officer William Peter Melvin Herman sold 36,607 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.00, for a total value of C$1,061,603.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$556,800. Also, Director Loren Cooke sold 63,100 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.35, for a total transaction of C$1,725,898.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,118.11. Insiders sold a total of 330,626 shares of company stock worth $8,625,770 over the last 90 days.

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.