Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Given a C$33.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.
Shares of REAL opened at C$22.17 on Tuesday. Real Matters Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.74 and a twelve month high of C$33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.58.
Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) Company Profile
Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.
