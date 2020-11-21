Raymond James Reiterates C$68.00 Price Target for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP)

Raymond James set a C$68.00 target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$81.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock opened at C$56.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$59.51. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci acquired 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$51.85 per share, with a total value of C$127,553.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$329,773. Also, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total value of C$512,626.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,929.76.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

