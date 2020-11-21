Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CASH. ValuEngine raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

NASDAQ CASH opened at $34.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 3,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,422.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,610,232.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,176. 4.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,053 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,794,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

