Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Shares of RJF stock opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $812,268.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,613,000 after purchasing an additional 708,196 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,377,000 after purchasing an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,113,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 925,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.