Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Upgraded at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Smith Barney Citigroup currently has $112.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $87.00.

RJF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Raymond James from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.67.

NYSE RJF opened at $88.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $54.21 and a fifty-two week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,457 shares of company stock worth $5,311,261. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

