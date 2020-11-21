Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Insider Jodi Perry Sells 659 Shares of Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $59,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RJF stock opened at $88.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.33. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $102.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $718,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

