Raymond James Increases Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Price Target to $11.00

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Cronos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $5.60 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.65. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 266.31%. The company’s revenue was up 96.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Michael Ryan Gorenstein sold 1,289,350 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total transaction of $9,322,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Marc Adler sold 769,339 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $5,946,990.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,579,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,856,381.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,689 shares of company stock worth $16,761,991 in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cronos Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.