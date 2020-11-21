Ravencoin (RVN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.32 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $96.93 million and $7.32 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00076465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00156186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00933139 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005371 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00234255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,522,780,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

