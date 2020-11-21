Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35.
About Rathbone Brothers
