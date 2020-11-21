Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. Rathbone Brothers has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $20.35.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.