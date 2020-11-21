RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) PT Lowered to $45.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The company has a market cap of $411.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.17.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Also, Director Peter Svennilson sold 608,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $18,756,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $80,070 and have sold 638,932 shares valued at $19,898,264. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

