Randolph C. Blazer Sells 3,521 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ASGN stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. ASGN Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.27.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. On average, analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 107.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.