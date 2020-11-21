Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.0978 on Major Exchanges

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rakon has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00489785 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00199848 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.17 or 0.01053678 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000189 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000156 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00020780 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Rakon

RKN is a token. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rakon

Rakon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rakon using one of the exchanges listed above.

