Raiffeisen Bank International’s (RAIFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

RAIFY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Raiffeisen Bank International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFY stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.32.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.