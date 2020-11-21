QYNO (QNO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, QYNO has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. QYNO has a market cap of $400.47 and $7.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 12,441,861 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org

Buying and Selling QYNO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

