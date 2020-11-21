Qwertycoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $438,582.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $402,296.05 and $438,582.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

