Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QTNT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Quotient in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quotient from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $609.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Quotient has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $10.38.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.17. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quotient by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 157,695 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Quotient by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 9,251,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,553,000 after buying an additional 1,660,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

