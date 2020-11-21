QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 14,283 Shares of Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $247,952.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,111.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $199,636.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $1,441,662.54.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $925.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in QuinStreet by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

