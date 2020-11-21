QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti Sells 11,600 Shares

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 11,600 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $199,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,562.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Douglas Valenti sold 14,283 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $247,952.88.

On Monday, November 16th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,000 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $316,080.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 24,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $419,192.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84.

On Monday, October 26th, Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51.

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54.

QNST opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $18.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QuinStreet by 74.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

