Quark Price Hits $0.0047 on Top Exchanges (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $177.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 97.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 267,370,101 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.