Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:QK opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. Q&K International Group has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

Get Q&K International Group alerts:

Q&K International Group Company Profile

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Q&K International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q&K International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.