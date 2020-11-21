Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.87 EPS

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $52.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%.

Qiwi stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.89 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.51. Qiwi has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Get Qiwi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QIWI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.