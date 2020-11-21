QIAGEN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:QGEN)

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 1,502 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,121% compared to the typical daily volume of 123 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in QIAGEN by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,607,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,805,000 after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in QIAGEN by 293.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QGEN stock opened at $47.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,573.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.72.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

