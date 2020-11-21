QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Receives $45.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

QCRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get QCR alerts:

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares in the company, valued at $13,604.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in QCR by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 83,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $36.38 on Wednesday. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $574.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that QCR will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.