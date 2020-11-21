Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $734,098.02 and $28.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can now be bought for $4.54 or 0.00024554 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00027962 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00156286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.45 or 0.00920914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00248475 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00093218 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00362039 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,528 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

