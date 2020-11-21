PYRO Network Market Cap Hits $24,998.06 (PYRO)

PYRO Network (CURRENCY:PYRO) traded up 22% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. One PYRO Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PYRO Network has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. PYRO Network has a market capitalization of $24,998.06 and $2.00 worth of PYRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00028389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00156035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.02 or 0.00928188 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00174139 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00094075 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00359507 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 38.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001484 BTC.

About PYRO Network

PYRO Network’s total supply is 817,251,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 812,238,820 tokens. The official message board for PYRO Network is medium.com/@pyronetwork . The official website for PYRO Network is pyro.network

