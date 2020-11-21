Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Trading Up 6.9%

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)’s stock price was up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.45. Approximately 251,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 359,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57 and a beta of 2.05.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $85.07 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEW. State Street Corp increased its stake in Puxin by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Puxin in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Puxin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Puxin by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 45,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Puxin by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 319,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; English tutoring services for children from kindergarten to grade six; and extra-curricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, music, and science.

