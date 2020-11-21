Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 1st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of PPT stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

