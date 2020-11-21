Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.93.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.