Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.
Shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.03. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $13.93.
About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust
