Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE PIM opened at $4.15 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $4.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

