Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRPL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of PRPL opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.29. Purple Innovation has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 48,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $1,168,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $354,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $6,337,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 24.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $82,000. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

