Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $58,900.00 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of Pure Storage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $20.14. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $403.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PSTG. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter worth $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Pure Storage by 260.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 40,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 166.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

