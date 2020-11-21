Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Trading 5.8% Higher

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 690,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,172,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 246.80% and a negative net margin of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $97,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,049 shares of company stock worth $109,430 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,555,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 1,091.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,102,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.2% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

