Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Public Storage by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 38,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Public Storage by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 988,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,419,000 after purchasing an additional 125,120 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.30.

In other Public Storage news, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 37,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,059,797.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,524,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $223.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $240.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). Public Storage had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $730.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,500 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 238 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at June 30, 2020.

