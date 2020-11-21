Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $105,468.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,642.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,038 shares of company stock valued at $220,133. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 13,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 8,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

