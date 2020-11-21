Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 343,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,160 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.46% of Cactus worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 28.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter valued at about $576,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 10.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 9.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 217,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.15.

Shares of WHD opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.41. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.35.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

