Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 9,736 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,736 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.05% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 18.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $74.62 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 75.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

