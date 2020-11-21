Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 567 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Centene by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Centene by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Centene by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 659,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,920,000 after acquiring an additional 156,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 77,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNC opened at $62.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.67. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.