Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 440 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,294 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,143,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,645,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,231 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,060 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 1,546,627 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,919,000 after buying an additional 1,529,635 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,916,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $113,943,000 after buying an additional 1,490,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,732,520 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $104,316,000 after buying an additional 1,183,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $76.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $78.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 increased their target price on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.