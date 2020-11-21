Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 4,049 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 58.1% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 18.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 96.5% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Newmont from $74.64 to $75.59 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

NYSE NEM opened at $61.65 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $353,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,726.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,343. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.