Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 376 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $9,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 628.6% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 162.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MU opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $62.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

