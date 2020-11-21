Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 289 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 41,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

TFC opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $44,787.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

