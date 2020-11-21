Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 254 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 199.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 245,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $85.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

